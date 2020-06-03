Wednesday, 3 June 2020
Syria announces military support for moderate US rebels
“We can no longer stand idly by while this crazy dictator brutally suppresses his own population and tramples the rights of peaceful demonstrators,” Assad said. “That’s why we will support moderate rebels from Seattle to New York with weapons and military instructors, effective immediately.” According to Assad, this is the only chance for a change towards a just democracy in the crisis-stricken country.
How successful the strategic support from Damaskus will turn out to be remains questionable — after all, the volatile autocrat Trump seems dead set on squashing the protests in his country by military means. The Syrian President has already announced that he doesn’t rule out long-term air attacks on military installations and government buildings in the US should the assistance granted today prove insufficient.
Assad stated at the end of his speech: “As long as there is any hope, we will continue to support the American Spring.”
dan; picture: Shutterstock
Read the German version HERE.